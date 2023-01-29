PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 13.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in PPL by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PPL by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $29.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

