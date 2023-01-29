Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 472,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 317,167 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTLA opened at $41.63 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

