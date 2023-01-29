Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 74.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Splunk by 665.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,562 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

