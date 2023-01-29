Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 27,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Activity

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

