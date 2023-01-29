Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.04. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

