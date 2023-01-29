Profund Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,943,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,306,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARWR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $396,772.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

