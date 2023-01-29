Profund Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.71) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,090.00.

Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %

About Diageo

NYSE DEO opened at $172.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average of $178.09. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.