Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,096 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $20,989,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $18,227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Plug Power by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,613,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 1,045,713 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $16,984,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

