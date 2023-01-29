Profund Advisors LLC Sells 874 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $149.98. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

