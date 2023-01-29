Profund Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $425.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,549 shares of company stock worth $37,233,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

