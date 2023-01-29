Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $405,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 824,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,188,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 622.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 803.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Z stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.