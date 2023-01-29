ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.28 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

NYSE:TEL opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $151.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

