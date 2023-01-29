ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Northwest Natural worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.88 million. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.