ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,756 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TR stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.14. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.19 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

