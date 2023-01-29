ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,638 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CWT shares. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.