ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $111.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.65%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

