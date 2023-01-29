ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $172.96 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $224.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average is $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of -0.18.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.49%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.