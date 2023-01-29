ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of WDFC opened at $172.96 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $224.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average is $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of -0.18.
WD-40 Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.49%.
Insider Activity at WD-40
In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
About WD-40
WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.
