ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 30,569 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,569 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 423.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

WesBanco Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $184,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,785.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,012 shares of company stock valued at $571,148. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.05 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

