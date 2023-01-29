ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of GATX worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,402,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,169,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 658,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GATX by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after buying an additional 34,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 26.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.