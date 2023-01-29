ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,147 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

