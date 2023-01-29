Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 42,800 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $106.38.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

