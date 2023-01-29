Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $174.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average is $153.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

