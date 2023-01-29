Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $178.50 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

