Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

