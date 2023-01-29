Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 293,852 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 98,941 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.