Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.75 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

COO stock opened at $344.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

