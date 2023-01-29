Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Kellogg worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Kellogg by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,289,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.1 %

Kellogg stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.