Prudential Financial Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWN stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

