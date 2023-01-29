Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 824.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,244 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Chemours worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 34,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Chemours Stock Up 0.3 %

Chemours Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

