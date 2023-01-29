Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.68 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Company Profile



Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

