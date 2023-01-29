Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,786 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Mohawk Industries worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $117.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.21.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

