Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655,211 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Jabil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,260,000 after purchasing an additional 109,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Jabil Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 5,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $417,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,225,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 5,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $417,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,565 shares of company stock worth $16,333,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $81.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

