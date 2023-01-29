Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after buying an additional 92,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.20 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $127.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $92.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

