Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Align Technology worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $269.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $552.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.