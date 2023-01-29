Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 142.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Waters by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.67.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $333.13 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The business had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.