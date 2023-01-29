Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,668 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

