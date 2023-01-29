Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 830 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,120,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $266.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $342.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

