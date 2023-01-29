Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,422 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Entergy worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Entergy by 458.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Entergy by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Entergy stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.