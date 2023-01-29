Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $17,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.18 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

