PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PTC were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $135.09 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

