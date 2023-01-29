Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 193.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after acquiring an additional 382,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

