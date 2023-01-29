Raymond James Trims Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

