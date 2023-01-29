Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42.

The company also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

