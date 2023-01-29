RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLJ. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also

