Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,727 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $39,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

