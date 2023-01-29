Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,611 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

