Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 242.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 44.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 374.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.95.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $290.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average is $143.66.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

