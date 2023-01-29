Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,411 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

