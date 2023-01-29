Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

