Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12.

